MSU Extension specialists and educators are teaming up to bring agribusiness professionals and farmers a series of “Virtual Breakfast” meetings. These 30-minute online meetings will start your day off right with discussion of current field and weather conditions, timely crop production tips and the latest information on emerging issues likely to affect growers across the state.

The live, online meetings will run 7–7:30 a.m. every Thursday from April 25 to Sept. 5, 2019.

Participants can join using their computer, mobile device or regular phone line. Follow the Zoom link at https://msu.zoom.us/j/552324349 to join online, or call in by dialing 669-900-6833, Meeting ID: 552-324-349.

To receive a weekly email reminder of the Virtual Breakfast, sign up at http://eepurl.com/gm-PIv. Participants receiving emails can opt in or out at any time.

Scheduled 2019 topics and dates

Note that these may change to cover breaking pest and weather situations.