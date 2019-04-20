MSU Extension specialists and educators are teaming up to bring agribusiness professionals and farmers a series of “Virtual Breakfast” meetings. These 30-minute online meetings will start your day off right with discussion of current field and weather conditions, timely crop production tips and the latest information on emerging issues likely to affect growers across the state.
The live, online meetings will run 7–7:30 a.m. every Thursday from April 25 to Sept. 5, 2019.
Participants can join using their computer, mobile device or regular phone line. Follow the Zoom link at https://msu.zoom.us/j/552324349 to join online, or call in by dialing 669-900-6833, Meeting ID: 552-324-349.
To receive a weekly email reminder of the Virtual Breakfast, sign up at http://eepurl.com/gm-PIv. Participants receiving emails can opt in or out at any time.
Scheduled 2019 topics and dates
Note that these may change to cover breaking pest and weather situations.
- April 25 – Early season weed control with Christy Sprague
- May 2 – Corn and soybean planting with Manni Singh
- May 9 – Early soil fertility with Kurt Steinke
- May 16 – Alfalfa seeding and cutting management with Kim Cassida
- May 23 – Fusarium head blight control in wheat with Dennis Pennington
- May 30 – Insect management with Chris DiFonzo
- June 6 – Late season weed control with Erin Burns
- June 13 – Identifying mid-season soybean issues with Mike Staton
- June 20 – Managing tar spot with Martin Chilvers
- June 27 – Irrigation scheduling with Steve Miller and Lyndon Kelley
- July 4 – No call, Fourth of July
- July 11 – Nematode management with Marisol Quintanilla
- July 18 – Cover crop management with Dean Baas
- July 25 – Managing sugar beet pests with Daniel Bublitz
- Aug. 1 – Insect management with Chris DiFonzo
- Aug. 8 – Plant disease update with Martin Chilvers
- Aug. 15 – Industrial hemp with Kurt Thelen
- Aug. 22– Corn silage disease and quality management with Manni Singh
- Aug. 29 – Harvesting weed seeds with Erin Hill
- Sept. 5 – Calibrating yield monitors with Dennis Pennington