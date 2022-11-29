Virginia Congressman Donald McEachin dies at 61

Donald McEachin, the congressman representing Virginia’s 4th congressional district, has died, according to a statement from his office. He was 61.

“We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin,” the representative’s chief of staff, Tara Rountree, said in a statement. “Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.”

Rountree said the late congressman’s office would remain open until a new representative is elected.

McEachin was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2016. He had just won reelection in the November midterms a few weeks before his death.

McEachin had previously served in the Virginia Senate from 2008 to 2017 and in the Virginia House of Delegates two times from 1996 to 2002 and then again from 2006 to 2008.

Senator Mark Warner of Virginia said in a statement that “up until the very end, Don was a fighter. Even though he battled cancer and faced other trials in recent years, he never lost his focus on social and environmental justice. Tonight, Virginia has lost a great leader and I have lost a great friend.”

The Democratic Party of Virginia said it was “thankful for the life and legacy of Congressman Donald McEachin and extend our sincere sympathies to his wife, Colette, and the entire McEachin family.”