      Weather Alert

Violinist finds new way to connect with people by becoming a cop

CBS News
Oct 21, 2021 @ 8:34am

▶ Watch Video: Cop and violinist uses music to bring people together

For classical musician Alexander Strachan, the violin is for finding connections. He’s spent the past decade playing for seniors and the terminally ill, including his grandmother — who had Alzheimer’s.

“It was almost like she was almost a kid again,” he said. “It was almost like the fog of Alzheimer’s lifted and she was able to see again.”

Earlier this year, Strachan found a new way to connect with people: becoming a cop.

“In some ways, it is similar to life as a musician, because I’m going into places where I’m not sure what’s going to happen, how people are going to react, but it is an adventure,” he said.

Now in uniform, he continues to play, hoping to show a different side of police officers.

“I think it shows that I’m human too,” Strachan said. “I have hobbies, passions outside of police work. Cops are so talented. People don’t see that.”

Popular Posts
Police Investigating Saginaw Shooting
Juvenile Charged In Café Shooting in Saginaw
Birch Run Twp. Man Dead After Fire, Car Missing
Saginaw Given $4.5M to Replace Lead Service Lines
Seven Saginaw County Schools Join PRIME Initiative
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On