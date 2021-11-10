Vikings player hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

▶ Watch Video: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers sidelined after contracting COVID-19

A Minnesota Vikings player has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, Coach Mike Zimmer announced Wednesday. Twenty-nine other members of the team, including Zimmer, are being tested because of close contact with the player, who is vaccinated.

“One of our players that was vaccinated, he had to go to the ER last night because of COVID,” Zimmer said. “It’s serious stuff.”

Zimmer did not name the player but said he was hospitalized in stable condition. He said the player had a hard time breathing. “He’s stable now but it was scary,” he admitted.

Kirk Cousins, the team’s quarterback, said he just spoke with the player three days ago. “We’re always just praying and hoping he’ll be just fine,” he said.

A Minnesota Vikings helmet on January 5, 2020. JONATHAN BACHMAN / Getty

The Vikings currently have five players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including center Garrett Bradbury, linebacker Ryan Connelly, guard Dakota Dozier, safety Harrison Smith, and tackle Timon Parris.

The Vikings (3-5) are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) on Sunday.