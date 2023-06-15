Video shows rescue of German Shepherd that fell down cliff

A German Shepherd has been rescued after she fell off a cliff and was injured in Oregon’s Ecola State Park, the U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday.

Around 7 p.m. local time, the dog fell about 300 feet down a cliff and ended up in an inaccessible part of Cannon Beach, the Coast Guard said. A helicopter crew was able to reach the dog and hoist her back up to her owner around 8:20 p.m., the Coast Guard said.

Video of the rescue showed the dog sitting on a rocky part of the beach and struggling to get to higher ground as waves crashed on the shore. A member of the Coast Guard rescue team was then lowered from a helicopter into the ocean, before swimming to rescue the dog.

#BREAKING Last night, Wednesday, at around 7 p.m. Coast Guard Air Station Astoria rescued a German Shepard after she fell off a cliff and was injured in Ecola State Park. pic.twitter.com/xN5Lhzw8R0 — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) June 15, 2023

The dog was lifted up to the helicopter with the rescuer and then returned to her owner.

The Coast Guard did not elaborate on what type of injuries the dog had or how severe they were.