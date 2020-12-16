Video appears to contradict suspect's account of Arbery killing

▶ Watch Video: Video appears to contradict suspect’s account in Ahmaud Arbery shooting death

A new video has surfaced in the killing of , the 25-year-old Black man who was gunned down in February while his family says he was jogging. The new video casts doubt on one suspect’s version of what happened.

The police bodycam video was taken just moments after Arbery was killed. It shows the crime scene and investigators near the young man’s body. The video, obtained by CBS Jacksonville affiliate WJAX, shows officers talking to William “Roddie” Bryan at the crime scene.

“You’re a passerby, or coming through?” an officer asked Bryan.

“Not necessarily,” Bryan said.

Bryan recorded the deadly confrontation on his cellphone on February 23. His video shows Arbery running through a Brunswick, Georgia, neighborhood with Greg and Travis McMichael chasing him in their truck. The video ends with Arbery shot and killed by Travis McMichael.

The video was leaked in May, months after the killing, and immediately sparked national outrage. Just days after it surfaced, the McMichaels were arrested and charged with murder.

Before he was also arrested and charged with murder, Bryan maintained his innocence, saying he was not part of the confrontation and the killing of Arbery. But the new bodycam footage shows that’s not was Bryan initially told police.

“I pulled out of my driveway, was gonna try to block him. He was going all around it, I made a few moves at him, you know? And he didn’t stop,” he said.

Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, still maintains that his client “has never been more than a witness in the shooting.”

Bryan and the McMichaels have all pleaded not guilty and were denied bail. No trial date has been set. Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said all suspects must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.