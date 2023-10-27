WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Victims In Isabella County Motorcycle/Deer Crash Identified

By jonathan.dent
October 27, 2023 5:30AM EDT
(Getty Images)

Officials have released the names of a woman who was killed and a man who was injured when their motorcycle struck a deer in Rosebush Wednesday morning.

Police say just before 3:00 a deer ran out in front of the motorcycle, which was driving south on Mission Road. According to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office 42-year-old Athena Jackson from Lake was killed in the crash. As of Thursday afternoon, 45-year-old Darlow Abbott from Indiana was still in critical condition at a Grand Rapids hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

