Victim's family speaks out after shooting at Philadelphia hospital

A community is in mourning after a nursing assistant was killed by a coworker inside a Philadelphia hospital Monday, reports CBS Philly. The victim was identified by his family as 43-year-old Anrae James.

Neighbors tell CBS Philly that “Rae,” as they called him, was a good guy who they would often see leaving his home in scrubs.

“Those that knew him knows how huge of a loss this is for us, his friends and the world,” reads a GoFundMe page, set up in his family’s name. “Some knew him as Rae or RZA, but everyone knew him as the genuinely good man that had the knack for making every … conversation special.”

The father of three was especially passionate about his children. James’ father called his son a good man and said the world needed more of him.

“My grandson got a football game supposed to be the week coming and he don’t have no father to be there with him, practice, none of that. I’m devastated,” William James, the victim’s father, told CBS Philly. “I just hope we can get some kind of justice somewhere for his wife and his children.”

James added: “My son was only doing what everybody do — go to work, mind his business, and was killed.”

The shooting happened just after midnight on Monday. The gunman was apparently wearing scrubs and was armed when he walked into the hospital. A police source tells CBS Philly the suspect was identified as 55-year-old Stacey Hayes.

Assistant District Attorney Chesley Lightsey said the suspect’s motive was unknown, but the preliminary investigation leads them to believe the two were friends and the victim was targeted.

William James has some strong words for the man who killed his son.

“Coward, that’s what I call him. I hope he get his just due because he took away my son. That was my son,” he said.