Victim Identified in Thetford Township Murder

News Desk
Feb 17, 2022 @ 7:04am

Police in Genesee County are investigating the death of a Millington man as a homicide.

22-year-old Jesse Loomis was found shot to death Tuesday, February 15 at a residence in the 14000 block of Belsay Rd. in Thetford Township. Police responded to the location after a 9-1-1 caller reported someone needing medical assistance outside the home. Loomis was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the state police Flint Post or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.

