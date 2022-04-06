Vicitms Idnetified in Gladwin County ORV Crash

Two people injured in an ORV crash in Gladwin County have been identified.
22-year-old Carter Bean of Freeland was driving the a 2020 Can-Am X3 side-by-side around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Gladwin County snowmobile trailhead west of Adams Rd. near the Island Lake Rd. intersection when he went over a small dirt hill, causing the vehicle to flip onto its front end. The ORV caught fire and rolled. Bean was able to free himself from the wreck, though his girlfriend and passenger, 23-year-old Karleigh Zmikly from Sanford needed to be removed from the vehicle.
Both victims suffered severe burns. Zmikly was airlifted to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, while Bean was first taken to a West Branch hospital before being transported to Flint also. Both are listed in stable condition but may face multiple surgeries each. An unidentified bystander who assisted the couple was also taken to Flint for treatment of burns.
DNR conservation officers are investigating the crash.