Vice President Pence to Make Campaign Stop in Saginaw
Vice President Mike Pence greets attendees prior to a National Medal of Arts and National Humanities Medal ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Vice President Mike Pence will make a stop in Saginaw next week. As the presidential campaign heats up prior to the November 2020 election, Pence will be back in Michigan for a bus tour on Wednesday, Dec.18.
Pence will speak at a “Workers for Trump” event in Saginaw, and then appear at a “Merry Christmas Rally” in Battle Creek with President Donald Trump. The Trump campaign has not yet released the time and location for Pence’s Saginaw visit.