Veterans Services, Facility Needs Discussed In Bay County

Bay County is hoping to upgrade its Office of Veterans Affairs to a full fledged department within County government.

Board of Commissioners Chairman Tom Herek says the move would make the County eligible for various federal or state grants not available now. Herek added the Commission could vote on the issue next month after a second public hearing.

The Commission was also advised on facility needs Tuesday in a report prepared by Texas based Alpha Facilities which assessed a dozen County sites. Evaluated areas included plumbing and electrical work plus sidewalks and parking lots. Locations with the biggest potential problems included the County Building along with the Law Enforcement and Community Centers. Any future work will be based on need and available budget money.