Veteran’s Health Administration Transitions to COVID-19 Health Protection Levels

Saginaw’s Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center is implementing COVID-19 Health Protection Levels as part of the VA’s nationwide approach for Veterans Health Administration facilities to adjust COVID-19 safety protocols locally as needed. The three COVID-19 Health Protection Levels are low, medium, and high, and align with CDC’s Community Transmission levels, which are based on new COVID cases and percentage of positive tests.
“Our local Veterans are resolute about receiving their care at our facility and we want to keep them safe during the ups and downs of COVID-19 community spread,” said Chris Cauley, Medical Center Director. “Instead of increasing or decreasing access to care, safety protocols will be adjusted based on COVID-19 levels in the community.”
Starting this week, the Saginaw VA Medical Center is at level high. The COVID-19 Health Protection Level will be updated as needed on Mondays. Masks are required regardless of the level, but requirements for screening, visitation, and physical distancing vary. In Protection Level High:
1. Masks are required
2. Screenings will be performed by staff at the entrance
3. Care team-approved visitors only
4. Physical distancing is required
Visit https://www.va.gov/saginaw-health-care/ or call 989-497-2500 for current protection levels if you will be visiting the medical center.