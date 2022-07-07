      Weather Alert

Veterans Center to Open in Bay City

News Desk
Jul 7, 2022 @ 4:00am

A local veterans center will open in Bay City in a couple months.

The Bay Area Veterans and Learning Center, a project of the Bay Veterans Foundation located on North Madison Avenue, is expected to open in October as long as contractors are available. The center will feature skilled trades instruction, mentorship and resources. It will be open to veterans and children in the community interested in careers in skilled trades. The project was awarded 200 thousand dollars in ARPA funding. The foundation began the idea of the learning center as a way to give back to veterans who have served.

Currently, the center is in need of six to ten volunteers to help will painting and cleaning.

