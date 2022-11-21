WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Veteran Killed in Flint Drive By Shooting

By Denyse Shannon
November 21, 2022 5:30AM EST
The family of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Flint are still looking for answers.

During a press conference on Friday, Crime Stoppers and the Flint Major Crime Unit along with the family of Michael Smith pleaded for justice in the case. Smith, a Vietnam Veteran, was 74-years-old on June 26th 2021 when he died as a result of a drive-by shooting in the 2500 block of Thom Street on Flint’s northeast side. Smith’s widow, Linda Smith spoke about how the tragedy has affected their family. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-422-JAIL.

