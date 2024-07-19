Veteran, Dog Die In Genesee Township Fire

Fire crews responded to a house fire in Genesee Township Thursday morning, which claimed the life of its occupant and his dog.

The fire began some time before 4;30 in the 1000 block of Clovis Avenue. Firefighters on the scene reported heavy flames at the front and back of the home, which broke though the roof shortly after they arrived. Fire officials say there were explosions on the scene, which may have been caused by oxygen tanks. Once firefighters were able to enter the building, they discovered the body of a man and the dog. Officials say the man was a Vietnam veteran and a double leg amputee. The house is considered a total loss.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released pending identification by an autopsy.