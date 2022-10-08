Vendors Wanted for “We Love Saginaw Businesses” Trunk or Treat

The City of Saginaw is looking for vendors to participate in the “We Love Saginaw Businesses” Trunk or Treat Event. Participating businesses are given a spot in the Public Works parking lot to park their decorated vehicle and pass out candy and other goodies.

Organizers say that the event is a great opportunity for Saginaw businesses to promote their work and interact with hundreds of local residents. The event is scheduled for October 27th in the parking lot across from Saginaw City Hall, and will feature a Community Tent, police and fire vehicles to interact with, as well as the Saginaw Fire Department’s Safety House.

Businesses can register at the City of Saginaw website.