Vehicle Starts Fire After Hitting Gas Pump

(WSGW)

Patrons and employees of a Saginaw Township gas station got a little more excitement than they bargained for Thursday, August 11 when a vehicle crashed into one of the gas pumps.

The incident occurred sometime around 10:00 a.m. at the Speedway at 2215 Tittabawassee Rd. Employes at the store say the pump was knocked over onto it’s side and caught fire after the vehcle hit it.

Fire crews responded to the scene. It isn’t known at this time if anyone was injured.