WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo
Farm Service 790
11:30am - 12:00pm

Vehicle Starts Fire After Hitting Gas Pump

By News Desk
August 11, 2022 11:46AM EDT
Share
(WSGW)
(WSGW)

Patrons and employees of a Saginaw Township gas station got a little more excitement than they bargained for Thursday, August 11 when a vehicle crashed into one of the gas pumps.

The incident occurred sometime around 10:00 a.m. at the Speedway at 2215 Tittabawassee Rd. Employes at the store say the pump was knocked over onto it’s side and caught fire after the vehcle hit it.

Fire crews responded to the scene. It isn’t known at this time if anyone was injured.

Popular Posts

1

WSGW CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION
2

Man Arraigned On Charges of Drunk Driving in Arenac County Crash Death
3

Edenville Dam Assessment Begins This Week
4

Changes Planned at Several Saginaw Intersections
5

Listen to the Mrs. Has a New Podcast!

Sports News