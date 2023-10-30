Vehicle Pulled from Water after Crash in Rural Saginaw County

Firefighters in a rural area of Saginaw County responded to a submerged vehicle accident Saturday morning.

According to the Tri-Township Fire District, crews were dispatched to Brant Township around 7:30 a.m. after a black SUV entered a body of water. Officials say the driver was able to break the window of the vehicle and escape with only a minor injury.

Firefighters were unable to locate the SUV at first, using a local resident’s kayak and a pole to probe the murky water. The Saginaw County Dive Team responded to the team, and located the vehicle under 14 feet of water. Crews were then able to pull the SUV out of the water with help from the dive team.

No other injuries were reported.