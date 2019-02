The two right hand lanes of southbound I-75 in Bay County’s Frankenlust Township were closed the morning of Friday, February 1 for a van fire. The incident took place around 7:30 a.m. near Delta Rd. Emergency responders arrived on the scene to extinguished the blaze, reopening the lanes around 9:00 a.m. There’s no word if there were any injuries. The fire is under investigation.