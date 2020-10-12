      Weather Alert

Vehicle, Body Found in Karl Marker Search

Ric Antonio
Oct 12, 2020 @ 12:02am
Karl Marker (source: family of Karl Marker)

Michigan State Police from the Cadillac post have confirmed that the vehicle belonging to a missing Kochville Township man has been found.

The vehicle belonging to Karl Marker, who had been missing since September 17th after a trip to the Fashion Square Mall, was found disabled in mud in Slagle Township just south of the village of Harrietta on a two-track roadway.

An area resident contacted local authorities to report the vehicle as abandoned. Upon further investigation, a body was found nearby the vehicle.

Medical examiners are still working to verify identification of the body, as the investigation is still ongoing.

A post on the ’10 for Karl’ Facebook page confirms Marker had been found, and thanks all involved with the search for their prayers.

