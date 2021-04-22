Vassar Woman Killed in Tuscola County Crash
A 20-year-old woman from Vassar is dead after a crash Wednesday night in Tuscola County. State Police said the two-car crash happened about 8:40 p.m. on Ormes Rd. near Slafter Rd. in Tuscola Township.
The other driver, a 32-year-old woman from Milford, had minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital. Investigators do not suspect alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, which is under investigation