Vassar Woman Killed in Tuscola County Crash

Ann Williams
Apr 22, 2021 @ 12:26pm
source: Alpha Media Image Library

A 20-year-old woman from Vassar is dead after a crash Wednesday night in Tuscola County. State Police said the two-car crash happened about 8:40 p.m. on Ormes Rd. near Slafter Rd. in Tuscola Township.

The other driver, a 32-year-old woman from Milford, had minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital. Investigators do not suspect alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, which is under investigation

