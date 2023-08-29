WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Vassar Man Shot After Allegedly Threatening Police at Traffic Crash

By jonathan.dent
August 29, 2023 11:51AM EDT
A 30-year-old Vassar man was seriously injured in an officer-involved shooting Monday evening.

According to Michigan State Police, an officer from the Vassar Police Department responded to the area of 5959 Scotch Road around 11:00 for a report of a traffic crash. When the officer arrived, authorities say the driver of the crashed vehicle refused to comply and threatened him with a gun. Investigators say the officer shot at the suspect in response, striking him one or more times.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The officer has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing, following Vassar Police Department protocol.

