Vassar Man Dies in Two Vehicle Crash in Tuscola County

A crash Tuesday, December 4 in Tuscola County claimed the life of a 52-year-old Vassar man. The crash happened around 4:00 p.m. when the man, who was driving west on Frankenmuth Rd. near the border of Vassar and Tuscola townships, crossed the center line and collided head on into an east bound vehicle. The man was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the other vehicle, a 55-year-old Vassar man and two children ages three and six, suffered only minor injuries.

Police say alcohol and drugs don’t appear to be factors in the crash but are awaiting results of an autopsy. The crash remains under investigation.