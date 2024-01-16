Vassar Man Arrested after Alleged New Year’s Day Assault

Police are investigating an assault that took place in Taymouth Township on the morning of January 1st that left a man severely injured.

State Police say a 65-year-old man was attacked inside his home on Moorish Road sometime before 11:00 a.m. and had to be taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to officials, he remains in the hospital in serious condition.

The State Police Bridgeport Laboratory Crime Scene Response Team was requested to investigate the home.

Police say 37-year-old Keith William Rex, of Vassar, was identified as a suspect and arrested. According to investigators, the two men knew one another.

Rex was arraigned January 8 for Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm.