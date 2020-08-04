Vargas Tortillas Founder Passes Away
Alberto Vargas Sr. (source: vargastortillas.com)
The founder of a business that makes one of Saginaw’s best known products has passed away. Alberto Vargas Senior founded Vargas & Son Tortilla Factory more than 50 years ago, while working at the Malleable Iron Plant in the 1960s. According to its website, the factory produces about a thousand tortillas a day, which are sold in stores throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region. Saginaw natives who live out of state have been known to have them shipped to their homes.
Vargas passed away Monday at age 92. A visitation is scheduled for Monday, August 10 at Case Funeral Chapel in Saginaw Township, and a private funeral is being held Tuesday, August 11.
https://www.casefuneralhome.com/obituaries/Alberto–Vargas-Sr-?obId=17720695