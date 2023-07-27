Vantage Plastics Investing $31 Million and Creating 93 Jobs in Bangor Township

A Standish based manufacturing company is expanding into Bay County.

Vantage Plastics will invest $31 million to expand into an existing 325,000 square foot facility in Bangor Township. The move will add manufacturing and warehouse space. The company chose Michigan for the project over a competing site in Nevada due to existing relationships and customers it currently has in the state. The move is supported by a $1.2 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

Vantage Plastics is a custom thermoformer with full in-house design, prototyping, and tool build capabilities, serving customers in the automotive and consumer goods industries. The company currently employs 318 people. The new facility will create up to 93 jobs. For information on careers with the company, visit vantageplastics.com/careers.