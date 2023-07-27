WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Vantage Plastics Investing $31 Million and Creating 93 Jobs in Bangor Township

By News Desk
July 27, 2023 11:00AM EDT
Share
Vantage Plastics Investing $31 Million and Creating 93 Jobs in Bangor Township
Vantage Plastics

A Standish based manufacturing company is expanding into Bay County.

Vantage Plastics will invest $31 million to expand into an existing 325,000 square foot facility in Bangor Township. The move will add manufacturing and warehouse space. The company chose Michigan for the project over a competing site in Nevada due to existing relationships and customers it currently has in the state. The move is supported by a $1.2 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

Vantage Plastics is a custom thermoformer with full in-house design, prototyping, and tool build capabilities, serving customers in the automotive and consumer goods industries. The company currently employs 318 people. The new facility will create up to 93 jobs. For information on careers with the company, visit vantageplastics.com/careers.

Popular Stories

1

Four Vehicles and a Semi Crash on US-10
2

Ogemaw County Woman Killed in Saginaw Crash
3

Five People Hospitalized Following Multi-Vehicle Crash on US-10
4

Smoke Detector Saves Family from St. Charles House Fire
5

Crime Stoppers Looking for Information on Two Homicides