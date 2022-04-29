      Weather Alert

Vandals Strike St. Stan’s Polish Festival Grounds

News Desk
Apr 29, 2022 @ 7:43am
(source: St. Stan's Polish Festival Facebook page)

The grounds of Saint Stan’s Polish Festival in Bay City have been vandalized.

According to a Facebook post, vandals apparently destroyed the press box, PA system, windows, equipment, lights, a food trailer and a host of other things. The damage occurred either Monday or Tuesday, April 25 or 26 at John E. Solinski Dr.

A reward is being offered for information on anyone responsible for the damage. However, the non-profit organization is also accepting donations to help cover the costs of the damage. Anyone willing to help can call Brian Phillips at (989) 482-6587.

