Vandals Strike St. Stan’s Polish Festival Grounds

The grounds of Saint Stan’s Polish Festival in Bay City have been vandalized.
According to a Facebook post, vandals apparently destroyed the press box, PA system, windows, equipment, lights, a food trailer and a host of other things. The damage occurred either Monday or Tuesday, April 25 or 26 at John E. Solinski Dr.
A reward is being offered for information on anyone responsible for the damage. However, the non-profit organization is also accepting donations to help cover the costs of the damage. Anyone willing to help can call Brian Phillips at (989) 482-6587.