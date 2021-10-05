Vaccine Booster Clinic, COVID Testing at Saginaw Township’s Fashion Square Mall

Covenant Healthcare is offering a drive through booster vaccination clinic Tuesday, October 5 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township.
Certain residents who have had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago can receive the booster. This includes anyone age 65 or older, people ages 50 – 64 with underlying medical conditions, people ages 18 – 49 with underlying medical conditions based on an assessment of their risks and benefits and consultation with their medical provider, anyone 18 and older in a long-term care facility and workers ages 18 – 64 at increased risk to COVID-19 exposure due to their occupation.
First and second doses of the vaccine are also available to anyone aged 12 and older who have yet to get one. No registration is required. Please bring your ID and vaccine card.
Covenant has also reopened a drive through COVID-19 testing site at the mall. The site closed this summer as demand for testing dropped during a lull in coronavirus cases. Demand for testing has grown in recent months as COVID-19 cases have again surged across Saginaw County and the state due to the infectious nature of the delta variant.
The testing site is an indoor drive through and is located in front of the Sears auto building at the mall. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, have a recent known exposure to the virus or need proof of testing for upcoming travel are eligible for the test. A physician’s order is required.
The Covenant COVID-19 Testing Center is operational Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. – noon. The center is closed on Sunday.