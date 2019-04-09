Vacated Saginaw Township Store Could See New Use Soon

The former Babies “R” Us store off Tittabawassee near Bay in Saginaw Township could be transformed soon.

Township Community Development Director Steve King says Home Goods wants to move into the store which has been vacant for roughly six months. King added the project remains in the planning review stage and could be issued a building permit in the not too distant future. He explained action by the Planning Commission won’t be required because there’s no use change as the building will remain a retail outlet.