Vacant Building in Saginaw Goes Up In Flames

A fire tore through a vacant building in Saginaw Tuesday, April 30.

Saginaw Fire Department officials say the fire occurred at a commercial structure at 2063 N. Niagara around 1:45 a.m. Multiple crews were on the scene for about two hours to battle the blaze and to prevent it from spreading to surrounding buildings. No injuries were reported. The building sustained significant damage but was not a total loss. The cause of the fire and circumstances surrounding it are currently under investigation.