Vacant Building Destroyed in Bangor Township Fire

Bangor Township firefighters responded to a fully involved structure fire Thursday, January 20 just before 5:30 p.m.
The fire occurred in a vacant commercial building near the area of Huron and Wheeler roads, producing a large column of black smoke which could be seen for miles. Fire Chief Rob Glenn says county salt trucks were called in to salt Huron Rd., with icy conditions making battling the fire difficult.
Crews finished around 7:35 p.m. No injuries were reported but the building was a complete loss. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire. The Bay County Sheriff’s Department and MMR were on the scene to assist.