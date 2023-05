Veterans Affairs 13th annual VA2K Walk & Roll is coming to Saginaw.

On May 17, VA2K will take place in support of health and homeless Veterans. The 2 kilometer walk is a free event, and the theme is Rock the Ages. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite band merch. The event will be from 10AM to 2PM at the Aleda E. Lutz VAMC at 1500 Weiss St in Saginaw.