VA Staff Rededicates Commitment

On Thursday November 10th the staff of Aleta E. Lutz VA Medical Center will rededicate their commitment to the nation’s veterans.

At 1 p.m. staff will recite the Oath of Office, a Constitutional Oath in commitment to support and defend the U.S. Constitution and fully executing their duties. The event on the front lawn of the facility was the idea of an employee who thought it a fitting way to show respect to veterans. The event will be livestreamed on the VA’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/VASaginaw.

The Saginaw VA Medical Center provides care to over 40,126 veterans throughout the state.