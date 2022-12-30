VA Encourages Veterans to Get Health Care Benefits

Source: Aleda E. Lutz Medical Center

The Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw is encouraging veterans to get health care benefits.

Whether veterans are transitioning from the military to civilian life or have been out of the military for some time, it’s important that the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the world’s largest healthcare system, is ready to provide exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being.

To find out if a veteran is eligible for health care benefits, call 989-497-2500 extension 13120 or visit va.gov/healthcare/apply.