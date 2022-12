According to VA Staff, the Bad Axe VA Clinic, located at 1142 South Van Dyke Road, Suite 100, is closed due to hazardous weather conditions.

All remaining patient appointments have been moved to a virtual/telephone appointment. Operationally, it is unsafe to stay open at this time. The clinic will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

More information about this VA can be found at www.va.gov/saginaw-health-care/.