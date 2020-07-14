“Use of Force” Incident Involving Saginaw Police Officer Under Investigation
The City of Saginaw has suspended an officer indefinitely without pay for an incident involving a recent arrest, where a suspect was taken into custody for criminal activity.
“We are not at liberty to share details and names of those involved at this time. However, the City of Saginaw will not tolerate any activity that violates our policies, procedures or community values. We are taking this situation very seriously and anticipate a swift conclusion to the investigations,” said City Manager Tim Morales.
n addition to an internal investigation, the city has turned the incident over to state police and the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s office for investigation of potential criminal conduct.