USDA to work with Sanford on Recovery
USDA Deputy Undersecretary Bette Brand speaking in Sanford (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will begin work with the village of Sanford to revive lost businesses and help them thrive as many still recover from May’s flooding event.
Congressman John Moolenaar (MI-R) joined Bette Brand, USDA Deputy Undersecretary for Rural Development, in visiting the village this week to see the remaining damage after the collapsing of the Sanford and Edenville dams.
Brand said before seeing it in person, she couldn’t have imagined the amount of damage done to the area and infrastructure; but she was also impressed with how quickly residents are recovering.
She added that community leaders will be meeting with the USDA to apply for low-interest community loans to help get needed resources in addition to any federal funds from FEMA.
USDA loans are meant to help with disaster recovery and to help supplement communities nation wide.