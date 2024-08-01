WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

USA’s Kate Douglass wins Olympic gold in women’s 200-meter breaststroke

By CBS News
August 1, 2024 4:32PM EDT
Share
USA's Kate Douglass celebrates after winning in the Women's 200m Breaststroke final at the Paris La Defense Arena on the sixth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Thursday August 1, 2024. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

▶ Watch Video: Katie Ledecky claims her 12th Olympic medal as U.S. women’s soccer advances

American Kate Douglass won the gold medal in the women’s 200-meter breaststroke at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, beating defending champion Tatjana Smith of South Africa.

Douglass, 22, finished the race in 2:19.24, just 0.36 seconds ahead of Smith, who took silver. Tes Schouten of the Netherlands won bronze.

It marked the fourth gold medal of the Games for American swimmers, to go along with 10 silver medals and six bronzes.

Veteran U.S. star Lilly King, who is competing in her final Olympics, finished last, and according to the Associated Press, made her way over several lanes to give a hug to Douglas after the race.

Douglass, who hails from Pelham, New York, captured her first Olympic gold medal and her second of the Paris Games following her silver medal in the women’s 4×100 meters freestyle.

Her win comes a day after American star Katie Ledecky won gold in the 1,500-meter freestyle, claiming a record-tying 12th Olympic medal in women’s swimming. 

Douglass, who previously won a bronze in the 200-meter individual medley at Tokyo, graduated from the University of Virginia, where she was an NCAA champion swimmer.

Popular Stories

1

SVSU Nursing Students Exceed National First-Time Pass Rate on Licensure Exam
2

Friday Shooting In Burton Leaves Man Dead
3

Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan Opens New Home
4

Man Killed In Flint Motorcycle Crash
5

Two Motorcyclists Hit By Suspected Drunk Driver in Clare