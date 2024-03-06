WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

US Job Openings Stay Steady At Nearly 8.9 Million In January, A Sign Labor Market Remains Strong

March 6, 2024 12:54PM EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings barely changed in January but remained at a high level, suggesting that the American job market remains healthy.

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that U.S. employers posted 8.86 million job vacancies in December, down slightly from 8.89 million in January and about in line with economists’ expectations.

Layoffs fell modestly, but so did the number of Americans quitting their jobs — a sign of confidence they can find higher pay or better working conditions elsewhere.

