WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

US Job Openings Fall Slightly To 8.2 Million

By News Desk
July 30, 2024 11:39AM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings fell slightly last month, a sign that the American labor market continues to cool in the face of high interest rates.

The Labor Department reported Tuesday that that vacancies were down to 8.18 million from 8.23 million in May.

The U.S. economy and job market have proven remarkably resilient despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive campaign to tame inflation by raising its benchmark interest rate to a 23-year high.

But higher borrowing costs have taken a toll: Job openings peaked in 12.2 million and have come down more or less steadily ever since.

Popular Stories

1

SVSU Nursing Students Exceed National First-Time Pass Rate on Licensure Exam
2

Friday Shooting In Burton Leaves Man Dead
3

Pedestrian Suffers Critical Injuries In Grand Blanc Crash, Dog Killed
4

Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan Opens New Home
5

Man Killed In Flint Motorcycle Crash