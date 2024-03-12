US Inflation Up Again In February

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer prices in the United States picked up last month, a sign that inflation remains a persistent challenge for the Federal Reserve and for President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign, both of which are counting on a steady easing of price pressures this year.

Prices rose 0.4% from January to February, a pickup from the previous month’s figure of 0.3%.

Compared with 12 months earlier, consumer prices rose 3.2% last month, faster than January’s 3.1% annual pace.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so called “core” prices also climbed 0.4% from January to February, matching the previous month’s increase and a faster pace than is consistent with the Fed’s 2% target.