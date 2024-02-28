WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

US Economy Grew Solid 3.2% In Fourth Quarter

By News Desk
February 28, 2024 12:49PM EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a robust 3.2% annual pace from October through December, propelled by healthy consumer spending, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday in a slight downgrade from its initial estimate.

The expansion in the nation’s gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — was down from a red-hot 4.9% from July through September.

The fourth-quarter GDP numbers were revised down from the 3.3% pace Commerce initially reported last month.

U.S. growth has now topped 2% for six straight quarters, defying fears that high interest rates would tip the world’s largest economy into a recession,

