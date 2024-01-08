US Company Says Its Moon Landing Attempt In Jeopardy Because Of Engine Issue

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A private U.S. company says its moon landing is in jeopardy after an engine problem prevented its newly launched spacecraft from pointing toward the sun for power.

Astrobotic Technology raced to orient the lander toward the sun Monday so its solar panel could capture sunlight, as the onboard battery dwindled.

The problem was reported about seven hours after a successful liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Astrobotic was aiming to be the first private company to successfully land on the moon, something only four countries have accomplished.

A second lander from a Houston company is due to launch next month.