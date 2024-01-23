US, British Militaries Launch New Round Of Joint Strikes Against Multiple Houthi Sites In Yemen

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and British militaries have bombed eight locations used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen.

It is the second time the two allies have conducted coordinated retaliatory strikes on the rebels’ missile launching capabilities.

Officials say the U.S. and U.K. used warship- and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets to take out Houthi missile storage sites and launchers.

The joint operation comes about 10 days after U.S. and British warships and fighter jets struck more than 60 targets in 28 locations.

That was the first U.S. military response to what has been a persistent campaign of Houthi drone and missile attacks on commercial ships since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.