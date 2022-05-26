US-23 Crash Damages Hill Road Overpass

A crash on US-23 at Hill Rd. in Genesee County’s Mundy Township Wednesday, May 25 closed the freeway for several hours and required emergency repairs to the overpass.
Around 12:45 P.M., a semi truck with a high load was unable to clear the bridge, causing damage to the outermost beam on the south side of the bridge. US-23 traffic was detoured around the overpass, while one lane of the bridge was closed to traffic.
A Statewide Bridge Crew is on the scene conducting repairs, which are expected to be finished Thursday morning.