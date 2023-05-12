US-10 Roadwork Requiring Detour Through June

Starting Friday, MDOT will begin the first phase of detouring westbound US-10 traffic to accommodate ongoing work beginning.

This work is part of an overall $32.8 million investment to rebuild westbound US-10 from 7 Mile Road to the city of Bay City. The project includes bridge maintenance at 3 Mile Road, replacing a culvert at Culver Creek, replacing the Mackinaw Road overpass in May 2024 with the addition of two roundabouts to mitigate congestion, and replacing the current traffic signals. The detour is expected in place through the end of June. The project is intended to improve the pavement conditions of westbound US-10 and address important bridge repairs to ensure operations and safety of the road.

Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support nearly 397 jobs.