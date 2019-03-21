Uptown Phase Two Okayed By Bay City Planning Commission

Area outlined in yellow indicates expansion area for the Uptown development. (Map courtesy City of Bay City)

Bay City Planning Commissioners approved Phase Two of the Uptown project Wednesday.

City Commission President Kerice Basmadjian who attended the meeting says Phase

Two encompasses a 15 year master plan from Shaheen Development. Basmadjian added the next part will build on Phase One’s mix of residential, business and commercial properties.

A new road coming off Veterans Memorial Bridge will make access to Uptown easier for motorists in conjunction with the demolition of the Horak Building. Uptown Phase Two will extend from the Dow property to McKinley.