Updated Health Dept. COVID-19 Order Takes Effect Monday
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a Lansing news conference, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has updated its epidemic order to allow indoor activities where Michiganders can remain masked. This includes in-person learning at high schools and indoor entertainment venues. Casinos, bowling centers and movie theatres will be allowed to reopen with total capacity capped at 100; food and drink concessions closed; and social distancing requirements in place.
The new order is effective Monday, Dec. 21 and will last until Friday, Jan. 15.