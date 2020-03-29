Updated 2020 hop management guide available to Michigan hop growers

In an effort to assist hop growers in making pesticide and nutrient management decisions, an updated “Michigan Hop Management Guide, 2020” has been completed and is available for free at the Michigan State University Extension Hops page. The packet includes an updated list of registered pesticides, nutrient management recommendations and a guide to seasonal pest occurrence and management activities. New content this year includes hop downy mildew management recommendations and pesticide safety information.
As the growing season approaches, please sign up to receive MSU Extension’s Hop & Barley Production Newsletter, and follow the Michigan State University Hops News Facebook page for up-to-date information. There is also an active MSU Hop listserv for an interactive discussion of all things hop-related (directions to subscribe below). MSU Extension will be offering the Bine and Dine Webinar Series this season, so be sure to subscribe to receive notice.
- Send an email to: listserv@list.msu.edu
- Leave the “subject” line blank
- In the body of the email, type: SUBSCRIBE Hops
- You will receive a confirmation email directing you to click on a link (this is to avoid spammers). Click on the link.
- To send an email to the list once you have joined, just send it to: hops@list.msu.edu
To protect yourself, others and the environment, always read the label before applying any pesticide. Although efforts have been made to check the accuracy of information presented in the “Michigan Hop Management Guide,” it is the responsibility of the person using this information to verify it is correct by reading the corresponding pesticide label in its entirety before using the product.
Reference to commercial products or trade names does not imply endorsement by MSU Extension or bias against those not mentioned. Information presented here does not supersede the label directions.
This material is based upon work supported by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, U.S. Department of Agriculture, under Agreement No. 2017-700006-27175. Any opinions, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this publication are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the view of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.